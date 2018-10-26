Bicyclist dies in Stevens Point accident

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Police say a 53-year-old Plover man has died in a bicycle accident in Stevens Point.

Authorities say Christopher Nielsen went out for a bike ride Wednesday afternoon and failed to return. Police, Portage County sheriff's deputies and Nielsen's family and friends searched throughout the evening.

Nielsen was found dead on a bike trail in Stevens Point on Thursday morning. Police say his death appears to be a bicycle-related accident.