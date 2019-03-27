Biden's team sees Iowa as crucial to nabbing 2020 nomination

FILE - In this March 12, 2019 photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a potential White House campaign, his associates increasingly see a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses as crucial to his ability to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Although Biden hasn't yet decided whether to launch a third presidential campaign, one of his top associates was in Des Moines on Wednesday meeting with potential senior staff and longtime supporters and discussing a senior role on Biden's team.

The move underscores the importance Biden's team is placing on a commanding finish in Iowa. He needs to do well in Iowa in hopes of charging into the South Carolina primary, where Biden's national security profile and enduring popularity among African-Americans would pose a challenge for newer faces trying to break through.