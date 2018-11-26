Big Freedia sues choreographer for dance routines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans artist known as Big Freedia has sued a former choreographer, seeking a declaration of ownership for choreography and music from the time they worked together.

NOLA.com/Times-Picayune reported the lawsuit by Freddie Ross Jr. was filed in federal court last week against Wilberto Dejarnetti, a character on Freedia's reality television show "Queen of Bounce" on Fuse.

The lawsuit states Dejarnetti worked with Big Freedia and her dance team from 2014 to 2017 on routines for the songs "Just Be Free Intro," ''NO Bounce," ''Explode," ''Shake Session Medley," ''Dangerous," ''Best Beeleevah" and "Drop."

The lawsuit says Big Freedia ended the relationship last year because "Dejarnetti's behavior was frequently erratic, and his temperamental nature caused turmoil and strife within Ross's team.

The newspaper was unable to reach Dejarnetti for comment.

