Big Island councilwoman maintains decision to not vote

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Big Island officials are at a stalemate with a councilwoman who announced she would refrain from voting and sponsoring legislation because of fears of violating international law and committing war crimes against the Hawaiian Kingdom.

West Hawaii Today reports Puna Councilwoman Jen Ruggles made the announcement last week, maintaining she is still representing her district even without her vote in the county council.

Council Chairwoman Valerie Poindexter says she met with Ruggles Tuesday, but it didn't result in any action.

Corporation Counsel Joe Kamelamela sent a letter to Ruggles last week, saying her council participation would not incur any criminal liability.

Ruggles did not provide a comment to the newspaper Tuesday.

Council rules require every member to vote unless there is a stated conflict of interest.

