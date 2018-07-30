Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Democrat Leslie Cockburn is accusing Republican Denver Riggleman of fetishizing the mythical ape-like giant.
She made the accusations on Twitter and posted pictures from Riggleman's Instagram account showing nude drawings of Bigfoot.
East Texas boasts a Bigfoot-sighting hotspot, just north of Houston in the Sam Houston National Forest.
East Texas boasts a Bigfoot-sighting hotspot, just north of Houston in the Sam Houston National Forest.
According to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization, Montgomery County is a hotbed of cryptid activity, with at least 16 sightings reported.
According to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization, Montgomery County is a hotbed of cryptid activity, with at least 16 sightings reported.
Last year, a pair of Bigfoot hunters in Bee County said the spotted a creepy creature in the Beeville area. One of the men even snapped a picture of a possible Bigfoot track, shown above.
Last year, a pair of Bigfoot hunters in Bee County said the spotted a creepy creature in the Beeville area. One of the men even snapped a picture of a possible Bigfoot track, shown above.
Some believers say the reclusive creature smells like rotten eggs - and his stank smell wafting through the trees is the most surefire sign he’s coming your way.
Some believers say the reclusive creature smells like rotten eggs - and his stank smell wafting through the trees is the most surefire sign he’s coming your way.
There are mixed opinions on whether or not Bigfoot is supernatural. Some say he hops through different dimensions or is a shapeshifter, and that’s the real reason he’s so elusive. Others say he’s just shy. less
There are mixed opinions on whether or not Bigfoot is supernatural. Some say he hops through different dimensions or is a shapeshifter, and that’s the real reason he’s so elusive. Others say ... more
Some people take it a step further and theorize that aliens drop of their pet Bigfoots on earth like it’s a giant dog park for pet alien cryptids.
Some people take it a step further and theorize that aliens drop of their pet Bigfoots on earth like it’s a giant dog park for pet alien cryptids.
A lot of hunters believe Bigfoot is primarily nocturnal, but there have been enough daytime sightings to spark some controversy in the cryptid-tracking world. Of course, some sightings are just statues, like this one in California. less
A lot of hunters believe Bigfoot is primarily nocturnal, but there have been enough daytime sightings to spark some controversy in the cryptid-tracking world. Of course, some sightings are ... more
His eating habits are up for discussion. Some think he’s omnivorous and even eats plants; other’s believe he’s strictly carnivorous.
His eating habits are up for discussion. Some think he’s omnivorous and even eats plants; other’s believe he’s strictly carnivorous.
Modern-day Bigfoot hunters sometimes deck out their cars with dashcams and lights to catch footage of the mystery non-man. One Bigfoot-seeking couple from Baytown even ordered a Bigfoot license plate to make their intentions clear. less
Modern-day Bigfoot hunters sometimes deck out their cars with dashcams and lights to catch footage of the mystery non-man. One Bigfoot-seeking couple from Baytown even ordered a Bigfoot license ... more
Another favorite method of evidence collection is making molds of Bigfoot tracks. Lyle Blackburn, a Bigfoot hunter in the Fort Worth area, shows off some of his collection.
Another favorite method of evidence collection is making molds of Bigfoot tracks. Lyle Blackburn, a Bigfoot hunter in the Fort Worth area, shows off some of his collection.
Audio recorders are another staple of Bigfoot hunting. Even if the big guy doesn’t show his face, sometimes recorded howls offer a hint of unsolved mystery.
Audio recorders are another staple of Bigfoot hunting. Even if the big guy doesn’t show his face, sometimes recorded howls offer a hint of unsolved mystery.
Hardcore hunters sometimes come out with infrared cameras to catch unexplained activity.
Hardcore hunters sometimes come out with infrared cameras to catch unexplained activity.
If you’re super-duper into finding the big guy, there are Bigfoot conferences, including next year’s Southeast Texas Bigfoot Conference on April 21 at the Walker County Fairgrounds and this year’s Texas Bigfoot Conference in Jefferson in October. less
If you’re super-duper into finding the big guy, there are Bigfoot conferences, including next year’s Southeast Texas Bigfoot Conference on April 21 at the Walker County Fairgrounds and ... more
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Here's a political attack you don't hear every day — or ever: A Virginia congressional candidate says her opponent is unfit for office because he is a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica."
Cockburn made the accusations on Twitter and posted pictures from Riggleman's Instagram account showing nude drawings of Bigfoot.
Riggleman says the drawings were meant as satire, mock cover art for a book he wrote. His posts said the book is titled "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," but he says he didn't know what "Bigfoot erotica" was until Cockburn mentioned it.
Cockburn and Riggleman are competing to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District, stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.