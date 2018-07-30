Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Democrat Leslie Cockburn is accusing Republican Denver Riggleman of fetishizing the mythical ape-like giant.
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
She made the accusations on Twitter and posted pictures from Riggleman's Instagram account showing nude drawings of Bigfoot.

Photo: Max Whittaker / Special To The Chronicle
Hotspot

East Texas boasts a Bigfoot-sighting hotspot, just north of Houston in the Sam Houston National Forest.

Photo: BRIAN VANDER BRUG
Suburban monster

According to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization, Montgomery County is a hotbed of cryptid activity, with at least 16 sightings reported.

Tracks

Last year, a pair of Bigfoot hunters in Bee County said the spotted a creepy creature in the Beeville area. One of the men even snapped a picture of a possible Bigfoot track, shown above.

Photo: Baldemar Galvan
A strong odor

Some believers say the reclusive creature smells like rotten eggs - and his stank smell wafting through the trees is the most surefire sign he’s coming your way.

Photo: Craig Lee, The Chronicle
Origin story?

There are mixed opinions on whether or not Bigfoot is supernatural. Some say he hops through different dimensions or is a shapeshifter, and that’s the real reason he’s so elusive. Others say he’s just shy.

Photo: John Yang, Signspotting.com
Aliens?

Some people take it a step further and theorize that aliens drop of their pet Bigfoots on earth like it’s a giant dog park for pet alien cryptids.

Photo: Bigfoot Global, LLC
It comes at night...

A lot of hunters believe Bigfoot is primarily nocturnal, but there have been enough daytime sightings to spark some controversy in the cryptid-tracking world. Of course, some sightings are just statues, like this one in California.

Photo: RICH PEDRONCELLI, .
Vegetarian Bigfoot

His eating habits are up for discussion. Some think he’s omnivorous and even eats plants; other’s believe he’s strictly carnivorous.

Photo: Film By Roger Patterson And Bob Gimlin/Image Courtesy Rene Dahenden
Catching footage

Modern-day Bigfoot hunters sometimes deck out their cars with dashcams and lights to catch footage of the mystery non-man. One Bigfoot-seeking couple from Baytown even ordered a Bigfoot license plate to make their intentions clear.

Photo: Keri Blakinger
Evidence

Another favorite method of evidence collection is making molds of Bigfoot tracks. Lyle Blackburn, a Bigfoot hunter in the Fort Worth area, shows off some of his collection.

Photo: Keri Blakinger
The sound

Audio recorders are another staple of Bigfoot hunting. Even if the big guy doesn’t show his face, sometimes recorded howls offer a hint of unsolved mystery.

Photo: Keri Blakinger
High tech hunting

Hardcore hunters sometimes come out with infrared cameras to catch unexplained activity.

Photo: Paul Souders
Hunters and gatherings

If you’re super-duper into finding the big guy, there are Bigfoot conferences, including next year’s Southeast Texas Bigfoot Conference on April 21 at the Walker County Fairgrounds and this year’s Texas Bigfoot Conference in Jefferson in October.

Seduced by Bigfoot and Ravaged by the Yeti, by Eva Roche-Poésy
Photo: Seduced By Bigfoot And Ravaged By The Yeti, By Eva Roche-Poésy, Seduced By Bigfoot And Ravaged By The Yeti, By Eva Roche-Poésy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Here's a political attack you don't hear every day — or ever: A Virginia congressional candidate says her opponent is unfit for office because he is a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica."

Democrat Leslie Cockburn is accusing Republican Denver Riggleman of fetishizing the mythical ape-like giant.

Cockburn made the accusations on Twitter and posted pictures from Riggleman's Instagram account showing nude drawings of Bigfoot.

A California woman who claims her and her daughters encountered a bigfoot while on a hike is now seeking litigation in the hopes that California will recognize the creature. Tony Spitz ha the details.

Riggleman says the drawings were meant as satire, mock cover art for a book he wrote. His posts said the book is titled "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," but he says he didn't know what "Bigfoot erotica" was until Cockburn mentioned it.

Cockburn and Riggleman are competing to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District, stretches from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border.