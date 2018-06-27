Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Lapham Road by Waveny Park, a possible route from the park to Darien.
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Calista Mecsery, 2, of Darien, shortly after her baptism at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta, For Hearst Connecticut Media
Devyn Kosowsky, 3, of Darien, gets a throwing lesson from her friend Brian Daly of Darien at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Friends, from left, Eli Marshall, 10, Colin Murphy, 7, and Isaac Marshall, 8, all of Darien, try the toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Hunter Houston, 6, Darien, tries his hand at a toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and others wait for a short downpour to pass at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Mitch Janoff of Darien watches his friend Lisa Grant of Stratford show off her hula hoop skills at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Olivia Plitnick, 3, of West Hartford, has a full pail at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Blake LaBash, 4, of Fairfield, buries his sister, Audrey, 7, in sand at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Veeraj Dave, 3, of Darien rinses his dogs at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Twins Suriya and Elan Nayini, 3, of Darien enjoy the day at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Joe Hickey of Darien gets some early sun at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Lifeguard Connor Maul keeps an eye on things at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Aaron and Chrissy Parrish of Darien share a moment with their son, James, 19 months, at Weed Beach, Sunday.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Frank Murray from Stamford enjoys a beautiful day with his dog Teddy, reading a book at Waveny Park in New Canaan Conn. on Wednesday May 30, 2018 before he starts his summer job.
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff, Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Many cyclists already ride from Waveny Park to beaches in Darien but an official bike lane established by both towns could make that route safer, officials say.

New Canaan officials at a town council meeting last Wednesday brought up a recent conversation between First Selectman Kevin Moynihan and Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson to establish a town-to-town bike lane.

“(Stevenson and Moynihan) discussed that Darien has these great beaches and one is allowed to ride a bike into those beaches,” John Engel, town council chairman, said. “We have several great assets that Darien people would like to bike to like the Glass House or Waveny in particular.”

Engel added that town officials could work alongside their Darien counterparts to take this initiative forward.

“We would have to make sure (the bike lane is) safe,” Engel said. “This is bike season and I think it’s a good idea to see what the cost and the appetite for that is.”

Moynihan was in favor of the idea but also cited costs to paint the bike lanes and how that would be carried out between the two towns.

“It’s a great idea,” Moynihan said. “But we need time to think about it and implement it.”

Al Drewes, a Darien resident and member of Fairfield County’s largest bike group, Sound Cyclists, said that many cyclists actively ride down Lapham Road and Hollow Tree Ridge Road, a route from Waveny to the beaches in Darien.

“There are cyclists at all hours of the day (on this route) and a bike lane would make it safer,” Drewes said when asked about his thoughts on the possible plans between the towns.

Drewes added that while a bike lane could make the ride safer for cyclists, potholes were also an issue on Lapham and Hollow Tree Ridge roads.

Though in the early stages, Stevenson said that the idea for a bike lane between the towns had been previously mentioned.

“I’ve had many requests over the years for bike lanes/routes in Darien...Why not designate some bike routes for our citizens to be able to enjoy each other’s towns by bike,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson said that while she was in the early stages of talks with New Canaan officials, people aware of the idea were excited.

“This would add one more nice and cost free ‘amenity’ to our towns and show some inter-town collaboration,” Stevenson said.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com