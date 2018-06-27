Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close

Image 1 of 16 Lapham Road by Waveny Park, a possible route from the park to Darien. Lapham Road by Waveny Park, a possible route from the park to Darien. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 16 Calista Mecsery, 2, of Darien, shortly after her baptism at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Calista Mecsery, 2, of Darien, shortly after her baptism at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta, For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 16 Devyn Kosowsky, 3, of Darien, gets a throwing lesson from her friend Brian Daly of Darien at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Devyn Kosowsky, 3, of Darien, gets a throwing lesson from her friend Brian Daly of Darien at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 16 Friends, from left, Eli Marshall, 10, Colin Murphy, 7, and Isaac Marshall, 8, all of Darien, try the toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Friends, from left, Eli Marshall, 10, Colin Murphy, 7, and Isaac Marshall, 8, all of Darien, try the toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 16 Hunter Houston, 6, Darien, tries his hand at a toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Hunter Houston, 6, Darien, tries his hand at a toss game at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 16 Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and others wait for a short downpour to pass at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and others wait for a short downpour to pass at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 16 Mitch Janoff of Darien watches his friend Lisa Grant of Stratford show off her hula hoop skills at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Mitch Janoff of Darien watches his friend Lisa Grant of Stratford show off her hula hoop skills at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 16 Olivia Plitnick, 3, of West Hartford, has a full pail at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Olivia Plitnick, 3, of West Hartford, has a full pail at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 16 Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Kids enjoy the slippery slides, one of the games at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 10 of 16 Blake LaBash, 4, of Fairfield, buries his sister, Audrey, 7, in sand at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Blake LaBash, 4, of Fairfield, buries his sister, Audrey, 7, in sand at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 11 of 16 Veeraj Dave, 3, of Darien rinses his dogs at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Veeraj Dave, 3, of Darien rinses his dogs at the 2nd annual Weed Beach Fest, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 12 of 16 Twins Suriya and Elan Nayini, 3, of Darien enjoy the day at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Twins Suriya and Elan Nayini, 3, of Darien enjoy the day at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 13 of 16 Joe Hickey of Darien gets some early sun at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Joe Hickey of Darien gets some early sun at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 14 of 16 Lifeguard Connor Maul keeps an eye on things at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Lifeguard Connor Maul keeps an eye on things at Weed Beach, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Darien, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 15 of 16 Aaron and Chrissy Parrish of Darien share a moment with their son, James, 19 months, at Weed Beach, Sunday. Aaron and Chrissy Parrish of Darien share a moment with their son, James, 19 months, at Weed Beach, Sunday. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media