Bike reported stolen from YMCA

DARIEN — A bicycle was reported stolen from the YMCA, police said.

On Jan. 3 at 11:59 a.m., a complainant went to police headquarters to report her son’s bike stolen. According to police, on Dec. 30 at around 2:45 p.m., the woman’s son had parked the bike in the bike rack at the YMCA. At 6 p.m. the bike was no longer there.

The bike — a black, Trek brand valued at $660 — had not been secured to the rack with a locking mechanism, police said.

