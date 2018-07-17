Bill Ward, Chesapeake's first and only black mayor, has died

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Bill Ward, the first black mayor of Chesapeake, Virginia, who oversaw a period of major growth in the city, has died. He was 84.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Ward died July 10. The newspaper did not report a cause or location. He had been in the hospital, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said.

Ward was elected to Chesapeake's City Council in 1978 and appointed mayor in 1990. He was re-elected three times, and was Chesapeake's only black mayor, so far. He served until 2004, making him the city's longest-serving mayor.

Ward presided over a period of explosive growth in what is now the state's third-largest city of about 240,000 people. It drew major development projects and international companies.

Warren Harris, the city's former economic development director, said Ward envisioned Chesapeake as a major economic development powerhouse. Harris said Chesapeake "transformed from being a suburban, residential city to ... being an economic engine for Hampton Roads."

Ward mentored young black leaders and spent 27 years as a history professor at Norfolk State University. He also served as the university's legislative liaison in Richmond.

William E. Ward was born on a farm in central Virginia and moved to Chesapeake in 1963.

Former Portsmouth mayor Kenny Wright said Ward was a black Democrat who ascended to mayor in a majority Republican city.

West, the current mayor, said Ward "was the kind of mayor - regardless of what party you are in or political beliefs - you wanted to rally behind him, so he got a lot done."

Ward is survived by his wife of more than five decades, Rose Ward; a son, Michael Ward; a daughter, Michelle Woodhouse, and a granddaughter, Skylar Rose.