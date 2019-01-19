Bill calls for higher fees for Uber, Lyft in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Three Massachusetts lawmakers are joining with a regional planning advocacy group to call for higher fees for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

The advocates say the higher fees could help reduce traffic and raise revenue for cities and towns to invest in transportation projects.

The Democratic lawmakers — Sen. Brendan Crighton of Lynn and Reps. Jay Livingstone of Boston and Cambridge and Adrian Madaro of Boston — filed the bill along with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to increase fees imposed on so-called transportation network companies. Current fees are 20 cents per ride.

The bill would create a fee structure of 6.25 percent of each ride for single-rider trips, or 4.25 percent for shared trips.

The money would be split between the municipality where a ride originated, the state and a taxi industry fund.