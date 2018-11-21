Bill could shield utilities from California wildfire costs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill is being worked up to protect California utilities from possible bankruptcy over potentially billions in liability costs from the state's deadly wildfires.

The San Jose Mercury News reports Tuesday that Assemblyman Chris Holden plans to introduce a measure allowing Pacific Gas & Electric and other utilities to pass onto customers some costs related to this year's wildfires.

A bill passed last year in the wake of devastating Wine Country fires had a loophole that didn't cover 2018.

There's been speculation — and several lawsuits allege — that PG&E equipment sparked this month's Camp Fire in Northern California that's killed 81 people and burned 13,000 homes.

PG&E says its focus right now is helping customers recover.

Southern California Edison's been sued by victims of a devastating southern fire.