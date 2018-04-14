Bill passes to provide for the adoption of research animals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill to provide guidelines for the adoption of animals used in research is advancing in the Rhode Island General Assembly.

The bill would require educational institutions using dogs or cats for medical research to make animals that are no longer useful for research available for adoption.

It's moving to the Senate for consideration, after passing the House of Representatives Wednesday.

The "Research Animal Retirement Act" was introduced by Deputy Speaker Charlene Lima, a Democrat.

She says most current laws deal with the treatment of animals while they are being used for research.

She says there's little to govern what happens after the research ends and the animals should be offered for adoption, not euthanized.

Other states have passed similar legislation.