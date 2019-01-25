Bill seeks recreation, taxable marijuana for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators have introduced a bill to regulate and tax recreational marijuana sales for people 21 and older across New Mexico.

Filed on Thursday, the bill would allow counties and cities to opt out of the market and establish a 9 percent surtax on commercial cannabis sales.

The lengthy proposal from House Democrats also seeks to ensure adequate supplies to the state's existing medical marijuana program by eliminating the gross receipts tax on those sales.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she could support authorization of recreation marijuana if concerns are first addressed about preventing child access and solving issues of intoxication while driving and workplace safety issues.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Javier Martinez, Antonio Maestas, Daymon Ely, Deborah Armstrong and Angelica Rubio.