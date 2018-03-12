Bill would ban unwanted sending of images of genitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Mainers would be banned from sending digital images of their genitals under a Democrat's bill.

The Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety committee unanimously recommended Sen. Michael Carpenter's bill last week. Maine's high court last year reversed some convictions against a Presque Isle man because they said sexually explicit photos he sent to minors online didn't constitute indecent exposure.

Individuals who send alarming or affronting images of their genitals to another person could face up to six months in jail under the amended bill.

Individuals would face up to one year in jail if they have multiple convictions for sending such sexually explicit messages to children.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine has said such bills must be narrow so as to limit unintended consequences for free speech.