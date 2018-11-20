Billings Clinic plans $35M clinic in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Billings Clinic officials have announced plans to build a physician group practice, urgent care and outpatient surgical center in Bozeman.

The health care organization said Tuesday it expects to break ground on the $35 million to $40 million project next summer or fall and have the clinic open within three years.

The first phase of the project is a 97,000 square foot (9,000 square meter) center with a multispecialty physician group practice along with the urgent care and outpatient surgical center.

Billings Clinic has had an obstetrics and gynecology office in Bozeman for more than a dozen years and recently added a pediatric office. Those practices will move to the new facility.