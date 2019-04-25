https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Bishop-Hying-returns-to-Wisconsin-to-lead-Madison-13794443.php
Bishop Hying returns to Wisconsin to lead Madison diocese
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Diocese of Madison has a new leader.
The diocese said Thursday Bishop Donald Hying has been named by Pope Francis to succeed Bishop Robert Morlino, who died in November. The 58-year-old Hying comes from the diocese in Gary, Indiana where he has served as bishop since January 2015.
Hying was ordained a priest in Milwaukee in 1989. Hying was appointed by Pope Benedict to be the auxiliary bishop of the Milwaukee Archdiocese and was consecrated as bishop in 2011.
View Comments