Bishop pushes Ogden as future Bureau of Land Management home

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop says Ogden should be the new home to the headquarters of Bureau of Land Management and that he'll make his case when a high-ranking Interior Department official visits the northern Utah city next week.

The Standard-Examiner newspaper reports that Bishop said Thursday that he and Ogden officials plan to give to give a city tour to the acting assistant secretary of the Department of the Interior, Susan Combs.

Combs will be in Ogden for a round table discussion on the reorganization of the Department of the Interior hosted by the House Natural Resources Committee. Bishop is the chairman of the committee.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who oversees the bureau, is considering moving its headquarters from Washington D.C., to the West. Other states such as Colorado are also trying to lure the headquarters.

