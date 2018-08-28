Bismarck breaks ground on housing for chronically homeless

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Construction has begun on a Bismarck facility that will house the chronically homeless, including people with mental illnesses, physical disabilities or chemical addictions.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the four-story Edwinton Place Apartments building is expected to be ready next fall.

The $10.3 million building will utilize an approach that views housing as the foundation for life improvement and enables access to permanent housing without prerequisites beyond those of a typical renter. The apartments will provide 40 units of stable housing, as well as supportive services, to those experiencing long-term homelessness within the community.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said Monday that providing affordable housing with permanent supportive services is "a great first step, and a great foothold, for what we're going to grow in the community."

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com