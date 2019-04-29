Blake Shelton to open new venue with benefit performances

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Blake Shelton's restaurant and bar in southern Oklahoma has planned some star-studded benefit performances for the grand opening of a new music hall and events venue next month.

The Doghouse at Ole Red Tishomingo will open over the Memorial Day weekend with performances by Shelton, an Oklahoma native, and fellow country music artist Luke Bryan. Ticket sales will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

The Doghouse will be an expansion of the downtown Tishomingo venue that was inspired by Shelton's irreverent chart hit "Ol' Red." Shelton acquired the property in 2016 following his divorce from his ex-wife, country-music star Miranda Lambert, who had operated retail and bed-and-breakfast establishments in Tishomingo.

Owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Ole Red also operates venues in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.