Blizzard warning in effect for Albuquerque into Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The National Weather Service on Friday issued a blizzard warning for Albuquerque where snow caused "treacherous travel conditions" on roadways and interfered with air travel as some flights were delayed or canceled at the city's airport.

Albuquerque International Sunport officials reported "some delays and cancellations" of departing flights and advised passengers to check with their airlines.

Forecasters say the snowfall would decrease Friday night as drier air arrives over New Mexico but that snow accumulations would continue along and east of the state's south-central mountains Saturday morning.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe were among cities announcing two-hour days in the openings of municipal offices.