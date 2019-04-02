Blood Bank of Alaska seeks donations for 'critical need'

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska blood bank is seeking donations in the face of a critical shortage.

The Juneau Empire reported Monday that the Blood Bank of Alaska is calling on donors to help fulfill a "critical need" in state hospitals.

A blood bank official says various blood types are needed including O negative and O positive.

He says the center strives to provide medical centers with blood type O negative, the universal donor that can help guarantee as many residents as possible receive care.

The official says the blood bank supplies 21 different hospitals throughout Alaska and to the military using donations from 15,000 Alaska residents each year.

The official says Blood Bank of Alaska has five centers in four cities including Anchorage, Fairbanks, Wasilla, and a recently opened Juneau location.

