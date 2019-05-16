Blytheville turning ex-military base into a Cold War Museum

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Blytheville is transforming a decommissioned Air Force base into a Cold War Museum.

The Arkansas Business reports that the city publicized plans in late April to build the Blytheville Air Force Base National Cold War Museum on the site of the former Strategic Air Command base that shut down in 1992.

Blytheville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Smith says supporters of the museum project are feeling the type of nostalgia and zeal that have inspired other Cold War museums in the U.S. and overseas.

Smith added that a capital fund drive is in progress, with an objective of raising $20 million. The city's aiming to have a small exhibit in operation by fall.

Interactive displays, two aircraft and a renovated alert facility are part of the complete plan.

