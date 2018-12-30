Boating club organizes bayou channel marker partnership

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana boating club has organized a private-public partnership to put up channel markers along a bayou where water often hides cypress stumps and knees.

Ben Garber of the Lake Charles Sail and Power Squadron says that since Contraband Bayou isn't used for commerce, the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers can't install markers.

He tells The American Press his group spent about a year surveying the bayou.

Darrell Walker of Blue Star Marine tells KPLC-TV that the stumps have damaged a lot of boats. He tells The Associated Press the company donated $9,800 in crew time and crane boat use for installation.

The markers along one side of the channel are red. Those on the other side are green. Below each is a metal "no wake zone" sign.

___

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com