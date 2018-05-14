Body of boy who went missing in Maine river found by kayaker

DURHAM, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say game wardens have recovered the body of a 5-year-old boy from the Androscoggin River nearly three weeks after he fell in.

Valerio McFarland had been missing since April 24. Maine Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald says Valerio's body was found in Durham on Monday, five miles downstream from where he had entered the water in Auburn.

MacDonald says Christopher Lane, of Litchfield, found Valerio's body while kayaking. He called 911.

Valerio's brother, 10-year-old Maxim, jumped in to try to save him and nearly drowned as well. He was pulled unconscious from the water, but is recovering. He has resumed breathing on his own and walking and talking.

Dozens of volunteers tried finding Valerio in the aftermath of the disappearance.