Body of lobsterman who fell in water recovered off Maine

JONESPORT, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say they have recovered the body of a lobster fisherman who was seen falling off his boat near an island off Down East Maine.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says the body of 51-year-old Scott Chandler, of West Jonesport, was recovered just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Chandler was seen falling from his boat on Tuesday morning near Doyle Island. The circumstances of how he fell into the water are still under investigation.

Officials said Coast Guard boats and aircraft searched the waters after Chandler's disappearance. A Coast Guard spokeswoman said two men in another boat witnessed the incident and made a distress call.

The marine resources department says Chandler's death was the first commercial fishing fatality since May, when lobsterman Butch Ciomei died off Stonington.

