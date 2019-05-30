Body of missing Michigan boater found in northeast Wisconsin

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin have recovered the body of a Michigan man missing after a boat capsized on the Menominee River a month ago.

A fisherman found the body of 57-year-old Benjamin Tart of Iron River, Michigan, in the waters of Green Bay on Wednesday.

Tart went missing on April 29 when a boat with two men overturned near Stephenson Island on the Wisconsin side of the river.

The other man was rescued near the Highway 41 bridge, but Tart was presumed drowned after two days of searches.

Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban says the body was found in the city of Oconto.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the Brown County medical examiner's office positively identified the body.

Authorities continue to investigate.

___

Information from: Press-Gazette Media, http://www.greenbaypressgazette.com