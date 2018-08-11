Body of missing N. Idaho woman recovered from Snake River

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The body of a 19-year-old northern Idaho woman has been recovered from the Snake River.

Authorities say a Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office dive team from Idaho on Friday recovered the body of Elizabeth Krueger of Lewiston in 25 feet of water.

Authorities tell The Lewiston Tribune that an autopsy is planned, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

Authorities say Krueger was reported missing Thursday morning after going missing during a camping trip about 15 miles south of Asotin, Washington, along the Snake River.

Police say she was last seen about 3 a.m. when she left the campsite alone. She was reported missing later that morning when people in the group she was with awoke and couldn't find her.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com