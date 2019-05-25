Body of missing teen found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A young woman whose body was pulled from the Spokane River downtown this week had been reported missing by friends and family.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the body of 17-year-old Sunquaria Noble was discovered by Avista Utilities workers at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It was located in the Lower Falls Dam near Huntington Park, just west of the Washington Water Power building on Post Street.

Noble's cause and manner of death are both pending, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Friday.

Police said Noble's body was pulled from the river in a contraption that normally catches debris before it heads over the falls.

On the same day Noble's body was discovered, family and friends reported her missing on Facebook. She was last seen last weekend.

