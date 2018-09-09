Body parts found in river identified as missing sailor

WABASHA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say remains found in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota in July have been identified as those of a missing Wisconsin sailor.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said DNA tests of the remains found July 14 near West Newton confirmed they are those of 61-year-old David Sheridan of Pepin, Wisconsin.

Sheridan was last seen in April on his sailboat on Lake Pepin. His boat was found unoccupied, with the motor running, the next day.

In July, a leg was found near West Newton. On Aug. 18, two boys found a torso and an attached leg with a boot on the Minnesota side of the river.

The Post Bulletin reports results of DNA testing on those remains have not been released.

