Bolton condemns Maduro, use of Russian military personnel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton is condemning Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro, saying he is using foreign military personnel to stay in power.

Bolton further warned external actors — those outside the Western Hemisphere — against deploying military assets to Venezuela or anywhere else in the hemisphere. He says the U.S. will view such actions as "provocative" and a "direct threat to international peace and security in the region."

Bolton says Maduro's use of Russian military personnel and equipment will only lead to the further repression of the Venezuelan people.

He said in a statement Friday that it will perpetuate the economic crisis that has destroyed Venezuela's economy and endanger regional stability.