Booker tax returns show income drop, high charitable giving

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Houston.

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker has released 10 years of tax returns, showing his income dipped significantly last year but he remained generous toward charity.

Booker reported income of $152,715 in 2018 for his salary as a U.S. senator from New Jersey. He paid $22,781 in taxes and had an effective tax rate of 19 percent.

Booker donated $24,000 to charity in 2018 — or more than 15 percent of his income. That contrasts with other Democratic presidential candidates, who have reported giving much smaller percentages to charity. Over the 10-year period, Booker reported total charitable contributions of nearly $460,000.

Booker reported a higher income in previous years from royalties off the sale of his book, "United," which was first published in 2016. Booker reported an income of $429,983 in 2017 and $466,168 in 2016.