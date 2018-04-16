Boss baby: Gerber headquarters coming to northern Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Baby food maker Gerber Products Company is moving its corporate headquarters to northern Virginia, where it will join its corporate cousin, Nestle USA.

The company announced Monday that it will move from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Rosslyn, Virginia in Arlington County.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the move will create 150 new jobs in Virginia.

Gerber, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle S.A., will occupy the same building in Rosslyn as Nestle's U.S. headquarters. Nestle USA moved to Virginia a year ago.

Northam approved an $863,000 grant to lure Gerber from New Jersey. Arlington County will match that grant in local infrastructure improvements.

Gerber said nearly all of its New Jersey employees will be offered the chance to relocate if they wish.