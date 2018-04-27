Boston College pulls honorary degree from Bill Cosby

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College is the latest school saying it will revoke an honorary degree from comedian Bill Cosby after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

The school announced Friday that it's pulling the 1996 honor a day after it said it doesn't do so as a matter of policy.

Spokesman Jack Dunn says it made the decision in light of Cosby's conviction.

A jury found Cosby guilty Thursday of drugging and molesting a female employee of Temple University in 2004.

Temple, his alma mater, also said Friday it's rescinding an honorary degree from the 80-year-old.

Several other schools that pulled honors from him after the conviction include Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University and Notre Dame.

More than 20 others had already done so after allegations of sexual assault surfaced.