Boston begins rollout of police body camera program

BOSTON (AP) — Body cameras are about to become standard gear for nearly 200 Boston police officers.

The Boston Globe reports that officers assigned to stations in the Dorchester and South Boston neighborhoods along with members of the department's youth violence strike force will begin wearing the cameras on Monday. Officers in other parts of the city are expected to be added in the future.

Police officials said in a statement that the technology provides "an opportunity to showcase and enhance the department's commitment to transparency," and strengthen trust between officers and members of the public.

The rollout of body cameras, which included a yearlong pilot program, has not been without controversy. The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association opposes the cameras and the union unsuccessfully tried to block the previous test.