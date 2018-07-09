Boston explosion blamed on man experimenting with chemicals

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a home explosion in Boston that sent one person to the hospital was caused by a man experimenting with chemicals.

Police Commissioner William Evans says 28-year-old Tomas Mikula was tinkering with the chemicals in his East Boston apartment early Sunday when they "blew up in his face."

The explosion blew out windows in the second-floor apartment and forced a building evacuation.

Mikula has been hospitalized with second-degree burns. Police say he is in critical, but stable condition.

Evans says several weapons and live ammunition were found in the home, but police do not believe the explosion is linked to terrorism.

Mikula faces several charges including unlawful possession of explosives and unlawful possession of firearms.

It's unclear when he will be arraigned or if he has hired a lawyer.