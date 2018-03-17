Boston group using basketball to improve health in Rwanda

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-based charity is using basketball to help raise awareness of the need for better health and gender equality in Africa.

Shooting Touch says it's organized a march in Rwanda on Saturday prior to a basketball tournament being held with an International Women's Day theme.

The nonprofit group has partnered with Rwanda's Ministry of Health and a medical center to emphasize the importance of testing to stop the spread of sexually transmitted disease. Volunteers will conduct blood pressure and breast cancer screenings and test for HIV, hepatitis and other illnesses.

Shooting Touch says athletes on the trip also will discuss ways to empower Rwandan women and girls.

Founded in 2007, the group uses sports to promote health and social justice in developing countries.