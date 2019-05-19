https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Boy-struck-and-seriously-injured-by-car-13857272.php
Boy struck and seriously injured by car
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A car has struck and seriously injured a boy in East Hartford.
Police say the 6-year-old boy was struck Saturday afternoon and suffered a fractured skull. They say the boy is in serious condition at Connecticut Children's in Hartford.
Police haven't released further details about the incident but say the driver is cooperating.
