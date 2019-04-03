Brad Paisley breaks ground on free grocery shop in Nashville
Country music star Brad Paisley, center, and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, second from left, take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for The Store, a free grocery store for people in need, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. less
Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley have broken ground on Wednesday on a free grocery store that will support needy families in Nashville, Tennessee.
Paisley took the controls of a backhoe to dig up the first pile of dirt in the space that will become The Store, which is a partnership with his alma mater Belmont University. He donned a cowboy hat-shaped construction helmet for part of the ceremony.
Williams-Paisley says one in seven people in Nashville and one in five children struggle with hunger and food insecurity and they wanted to help people before it becomes a major crisis in their lives.
Paisley says his family volunteered at a similar store in California and loved the idea of giving parents dignity when they need help feeding their children.