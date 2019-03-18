Brazil's far-right president visits CIA on first US visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of Brazil was planning to make a visit to CIA headquarters on his first official visit to the U.S.

A son of President Jair Bolsonaro announced their visit to the CIA in Langley, Virginia. Eduardo Bolsonaro said in a tweet Monday that they planned to discuss "international themes" with what he called "one of the most respected intelligence agencies in the world."

Eduardo Bolsonaro is a lawmaker and is traveling with his father. The CIA declined comment.

The visit and comments are likely to raise eyebrows in Brazil, where leaders and the public have been skeptical of U.S. intelligence services in recent years.

The far-right Bolsonaro was elected last year and is admirer of President Donald Trump. He is to meet with Trump on Tuesday.