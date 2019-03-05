Breckenridge troll sculpture to be rebuilt on new town site

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A Breckenridge troll sculpture will be rebuilt on a different site within the ski town in central Colorado in May.

The Summit Daily reported Monday that the "Isak Heartstone" sculpture resembling a seated troll will be relocated when Danish artist Thomas Dambo returns to Breckenridge to work on a new version of the 15-foot, wooden artwork.

The reimagined sculpture will be constructed in the town-owned Illinois Gulch area alongside a new trail about 200 yards (more than 180 meters) into the woods. A nearby ice arena will provide parking spaces for visitors.

Town officials removed the popular troll in November due to safety concerns caused by thousands of tourists visiting the sculpture on a trail near a residential neighborhood.

The original artwork was constructed in August 2018 for an arts festival.

