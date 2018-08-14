Bridgeport man arrested for driving drunk

Photo: /provided By Darien Police. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Mugshot of Daniel Ragin. Taken on Aug. 6. Mugshot of Daniel Ragin. Taken on Aug. 6. Photo: /provided By Darien Police. Bridgeport man arrested for driving drunk 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A car stop resulted in the arrest of a man who was allegedly driving drunk.

On Aug. 6 at 4:42 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Ford Explorer traveling on Old Kings Highway South with no front license plate. A registration check revealed the rear marker plate belonged on a 1999 Audi A4 sedan, according to police. The vehicle was then stopped on Tokeneke Road near Rainbow Circle.

Upon stopping the vehicle, police identified the driver as Daniel Ragin. The 58-year-old Bridgeport resident, told police he did not have a driver’s license on him, and it was later determined his license was suspended. According to police, Ragin said he recently purchased the vehicle and it wasn’t registered yet, but it was insured.

While speaking to Ragin, the officer detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The officer also saw a brown paper bag containing a bottle tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console. When asked about the bottle, Ragin showed the officer a 375 ml bottle of vodka that was largely consumed, police said.

Ragin was then asked to exit his vehicle and perform a series of field sobriety tests. He performed poorly during the tests and was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, police said.

Ragin was transported to police headquarters for processing and was charged with DWI, misuse of marker plates, suspended license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

During processing, he submitted a breathalyzer test which revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.2037 at 5:35 p.m., and 0.1927 at 5:55 p.m. Ragin was released on a Promise to Appear in Stamford state Superior Court on Aug. 16.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568