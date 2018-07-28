Briefs: Nonprofit donates body armor to police dog; Primary, absentee voting reminder

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Briefs: Nonprofit donates body armor to police dog; Primary, absentee voting reminder 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Nonprofit donates body armor

to police dog

DARIEN — The Darien Police Department’s K-9 Argo has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was sponsored by an anonymous sponsor.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. Since its inception, the organization has provided over 3,000 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months old. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950.

SoNo Arts Festival returns

NORWALK — The SoNo Arts Festival will take place in South Norwalk’s historic district along Main and Washington streets, on Aug. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Festival admission is free.

This juried event will feature more than 125 artisans, children’s activities, performing artists, musical performances and a puppet parade.

Exhibitors will share their artistry in painted wood, wearable and decorative fiber, metalwork, leather, paper arts, glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography and more. All exhibited works will be available for purchase.

Food and beverage courts are available, as well as local restaurants and merchants offering weekend specials.

Primary, absentee voting reminder

DARIEN — The town is reminding residents to vote in the Connecticut primary on Aug. 14. Both Democratic and Republican parties will have multiple candidates on the ballot.

For those out of town or away on vacation, Connecticut has absentee voting. For more information on absentee ballots, visit the “How Do I” tab on the Darien town website homepage, then select “Get an Absentee Ballot” from the drop-down menu.