Briefs: 2nd distracted driving campaign; Helicopter inspections underway

2nd distracted driving campaign

The state Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office began the second wave of the “U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY.” campaign this month. Through this initiative, officers will be cracking down on motorists who text, talk or distract themselves with a hand-held mobile phone while driving.

From Aug. 1-15, drivers will see an increased law enforcement presence on Connecticut’s roadways with a strong focus on catching distracted drivers. Officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is endangering the public by using their phone while behind the wheel.

During the first wave of this campaign in April, more than 10,000 citations were issued to motorists who chose to ignore Connecticut’s distracted driving laws.

Under the state’s cellphone and texting law, violations involve heavy fines, ranging from $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation.

For information, visit distraction.gov.

Helicopter inspections underway

Eversource is conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment in Connecticut using a helicopter with special heat-sensing imaging equipment. The overhead inspections allow the energy company to cover vast distances while capturing images not visible to the naked eye. These images identify potential problems with electric lines and related equipment, so the company can make any necessary repairs or upgrades before possible reliability issues arise.

Weather permitting, these aerial inspections will continue through Aug. 17. They will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., covering dozens of state cities and towns, including Darien.