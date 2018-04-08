Briefs: Beardsley to offer Zoo Tots program, NCC offers free tax preparation

Beardsley to offer

Zoo Tots program

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport, will offer the program, “Zoo Tots: Fur, Feathers and Scales,” April 10 and 11 at 10:30 a.m.

The monthly 45-minute program is for children 22 months to 4 years, accompanied by an adult.

It may include stories, games, activities, crafts and live animals. The cost is $10 for zoo members and one child; $15 for nonmembers and one child. The program is offered the second Tuesday and Wednesday of each month.

To register, call 203-394-6563, or email programming@beardsleyzoo.org with your name, child’s name and age, and membership status.

NCC offers free

tax preparation

Norwalk Community College is offering free tax preparation help through April 17. The service is courtesy of the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. VITA provides free basic income tax return preparation to qualified individuals in local communities.

IRS-certified volunteers will help taxpayers prepare and file their returns, and inform them about tax credits for which they may qualify, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Credit for the Elderly. NCC is celebrating 10 years as a VITA site. Since 2008, NCC volunteers have prepared as many as 660 tax returns annually.

Hours are Saturdays through April 14 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in West Campus Rooms W138 and W140, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in West Campus Room 138.

VITA generally assists people who make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and taxpayers with limited English language skills who need help in preparing their federal and state tax returns. College students may be eligible for Education Tax Credits even if 100 percent of their qualifying education expenses are covered by Pell Grants, scholarships and other grants.

Taxpayers seeking assistance must have photo identification and Social Security cards (or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers) for themselves, spouses and dependents. They should bring wage and earnings statements (Forms W-2), interest and dividend statements (Forms 1099), a copy of last year’s return, and any other information concerning their income and expenses for 2017.

For information, call 203-857-7358 or email nccvita@norwalk.edu.