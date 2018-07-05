Briefs: Darien fireworks set for Saturday

DARIEN — The town’s annual fireworks are set for Saturday at Darien High School. The rain date is Sunday.

Parking passes will be sold through Friday in the Selectman’s Office (room 202) for $30 via cash or check. Checks should be made out to: the Darien Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation (memo Fireworks). For information, go to darienct.gov/fireworks.

Domestic Violence Crisis Center wins grant

STAMFORD — The Stamford-based Domestic Violence Crisis Center has received a $20,000 grant from Near and Fair Aid to help support its Norwalk Safe House.

The DVCC was awarded the grant through the Near and Fair Aid 2018 program. Near and Fair Aid is dedicated to help those living in poverty by granting more than $1 million to local agencies in Fairfield County helping the impoverished. The grant will benefit confidential and secure housing, food and free clothing to survivors of domestic violence. It will also help the DVCC grow its SustainAbilityCT programs, which focus on economic stability and solutions encouraging driving, employment, education, housing and sustainable futures for domestic violence survivors that help them leave the abusive relationship.

“We are grateful for the generous support of Near & Far Aid, which allows us to ensure our Safe House is fully staffed and able to meet the needs of our vulnerable residents, most importantly, helping them to self-determine their next steps beyond shelter, including secure and affordable housing and economic stability,” center Executive Director Kevin Shippy said. “Our sustainability program is designed to provide access to the tools survivors need to work on their own behalf.”

Charities can win Red Sox donation

BOSTON — Connecticut residents can vote for their favorite nonprofit to win a $10,000 donation through the Red Sox Foundation.

The Red Sox Foundation’s fourth annual IMPACT Awards will donate $75,000 to 15 charitable organizations in New England dedicated to social justice, diversity and inclusion. Residents of the six New England states can go to redsox.com/impac. to vote through July 13 for an organization of their choice.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be named in each of the New England states. First-place winners with the most votes will receive a $10,000 award. The group will be presented the check during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park, as well as tickets to a game, recognition on the team and foundation websites and airtime to promote the charity during a game in the NESN broadcast booth.