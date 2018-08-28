Bryant asks lawmakers to divide $700M in oil spill damages

Republican Sens. Rita Potts Parks of Corinth, left, and Sally Doty of Brookhaven, confer while waiting for the body to be called back into session by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, unseen, as they wait on the possibility of an expanded call of the Special Session of the Legislature, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant had been quoted last week stating he would expand the call of the special session to deal with the BP economic damages settlement. less Republican Sens. Rita Potts Parks of Corinth, left, and Sally Doty of Brookhaven, confer while waiting for the body to be called back into session by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, unseen, as they wait on the ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel, calling for a recess subject to his call as the Senate waits for Gov. Phil Bryant to expand the call of the Special Session of the Legislature, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Since both chambers passes a state lottery bill, they are waiting for the expanded call so they can deal with the BP economic damages settlement. less Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves drops the gavel, calling for a recess subject to his call as the Senate waits for Gov. Phil Bryant to expand the call of the Special Session of the Legislature, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Sen. Albert Butler Sr., D-Port Gibson, right confers with Sen. Briggs Hopson III, R-Vicksburg, left, while waiting for the body to be called back into session by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, as they wait on the possibility of an expanded call of the Special Session of the Legislature, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant had been quoted last week stating he would expand the call of the special session to deal with the BP economic damages settlement. less Sen. Albert Butler Sr., D-Port Gibson, right confers with Sen. Briggs Hopson III, R-Vicksburg, left, while waiting for the body to be called back into session by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, as they wait on the ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Rep. Ashley Henley, R-Southaven, works on her laptop as she and the rest of the Legislature wait on the possibility of Gov. Phil Bryant, unseen, expanding the call of the Special Session of the Legislature to deal with the BP economic damages settlement, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. less Rep. Ashley Henley, R-Southaven, works on her laptop as she and the rest of the Legislature wait on the possibility of Gov. Phil Bryant, unseen, expanding the call of the Special Session of the Legislature to ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP

Rep. Lataisha Jackson, D-Como, top, reviews a print out of a suggested allocation of the BP settlement to counties based on percentage of the population, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers waited through the afternoon for an expanded call of the Special Session of the Legislature by the governor after passing the lottery bill in the House. The Senate passed the same bill Monday. Gov. Phil Bryant, has previously indicated he would include dealing with the BP economic damages settlement in the call. less Rep. Lataisha Jackson, D-Como, top, reviews a print out of a suggested allocation of the BP settlement to counties based on percentage of the population, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP







Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Bryant asks lawmakers to divide $700M in oil spill damages 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers still have more to consider before they conclude a special session, with Gov. Phil Bryant on Tuesday widening the session to include debate on how to divvy up $700 million in oil spill damages.

"House and Senate Leadership have notified me that there is an agreement in principle," Bryant wrote on Twitter.

BP PLC is paying a total of $750 million to Mississippi through 2033 to make up for lost tax revenue from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Lawmakers have already spent $52.4 million of the money, but nearly $100 million is sitting in the bank and 15 yearly payments of $40 million a year will begin in 2019.

Overall, Mississippi is likely to get more than $2.4 billion from all sources to pay for environmental and economic damages from the spill.

The Legislature has been stymied in previous attempts to divide the damage money, with one proposal collapsing at the end of the regular session earlier this year when House and Senate negotiators couldn't agree. Gulf Coast lawmakers, in particular, are feeling the heat from business leaders and constituents back home who argue the lion's share of the money should go to Mississippi's three coastal counties.

Legislative leaders have discussed giving roughly 75 percent of money to Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties and 25 percent to the remaining 79 counties. Of the nearly $100 million now in the bank, $50 million would be used for special projects statewide that some deride as pork, while $47.5 million would go to coast projects.

Bryant also wants lawmakers to agree how to spend $50 million put aside earlier for special projects in the bill sending aid to cities and counties for roads and bridges. Some of that special money may have been promised to lawmakers in exchange for votes on road aid and a lottery earlier in the session.

"I think, at the end of the day, everybody's going to get some of that money and that's the fair thing," said Sen. Philip Moran, a Kiln Republican.

However, some inland lawmakers oppose the division, arguing the coast has no special claim to the money, since it was supposed to replace lost tax revenue that would have been spent in state budgets.

Republican Rep. Tracy Arnold of Booneville is circulating a proposal to divide the money among counties and cities based on their share of Mississippi's population. He said his proposal is getting "overwhelming support" and predicted senators would feel pressure from city and county officials to approve it.

"I'm not going to settle for crumbs," Arnold said, when asked about whether legislative leaders were using special projects to get non-coastal lawmakers to vote for the bill. "My people sent me down here to sit at the table."

Also at issue is who will make the spending decisions. Coast leaders have repeatedly called for some way to make sure the money is used for high-impact projects. Gulf Coast Business Council CEO Ashley Edwards, for example, is critical of the decision to finance the state's bicentennial celebration out of BP money.

Some proposals call for the Mississippi Development Authority to run an application process for the Gulf Coast money, possibly spending it along the lines of current funds that build infrastructure for economic development and provide grants to lure employers.

Wiggins said he thought it was unlikely that lawmakers would agree to put some other body outside of state government in charge of the coast's portion of the money.

"I think that ship has sailed," Wiggins said.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/By%20Jeff%20Amy .