Bryant says special session for roads and bridges coming

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's governor says he will call lawmakers into special session next week to consider more money for transportation.

Clay Chandler, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, says he will issue a call for a session to begin Aug. 23

Bryant tells the Clarion Ledger he expects the session to last only two days. He says he'll seek a funding package to increase spending by $640 million over three years.

It's unclear, though, if Bryant, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves have reached an agreement.

They could divert some taxes on internet sales to cities and counties, create a state lottery, earmark proceeds from taxes on sports betting, borrow, or use money otherwise dedicated to state savings accounts.

Bryant Reeves have flatly rejected increasing fuel taxes.