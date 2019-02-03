Bullock apologizes for not doing more about former aide

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is apologizing for not doing more to warn others about a longtime aide who was fired for sexual harassment and went on to work for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In a post on Medium on Saturday, Bullock said he was "wrong and naive" to think it was enough to fire Kevin O'Brien as his representative to the Democratic Governors Association in 2015. He was quietly forced out of de Blasio's office after two women accused him of sexual harassment.

O'Brien also worked for Bullock when he was attorney general, ran his 2012 gubernatorial campaign and became deputy chief of staff after he won.

Bullock said he considered him a friend and never saw or heard of him acting inappropriately before the 2015 incident.