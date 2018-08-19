Bullock says he's support semiautomatic weapons ban

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Democratic governor is saying for the first time that he'd support a ban on some semiautomatic weapons.

Gov. Steve Bullock's comments came in response Sunday to a question posed to him on CNN's State of The Union.

Host Jake Tapper asked Bullock if he would support an "assault weapons ban, a ban on some forms of semiautomatic weapons."

Bullock answered, "You know, I would, Jake."

Bullock spokeswoman Ronja Abel says Bullock is a gun owner and a hunter who doesn't see the need for certain kinds of firearms for hunting or personal safety.

She says Bullock is doing what most Americans are doing in reflecting and trying to find a way to stop mass shootings.

Abel did not immediately respond to a query on which firearms Bullock would support banning.