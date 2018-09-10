Burglary reported at UPS store in Goodwives Shopping Center

DARIEN — Police responded to a reported burglary Thursday morning at the UPS store in the Goodwives Shopping Center.

Officers arrived at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 6 after an employee who opened the store found the rear door unlocked and called authorities. The employee noticed someone had entered the store during the overnight hours, pried open three computers and removed the hard drives, and took $600 in cash from the registers.

The detective bureau was called to the scene to investigate further and process for evidence, police said. Video recovered from the CCTV system shows a white male with glasses enter the store through the rear door overnight, police said. According to police, the suspect is seen removing the hard drive from the first computer and then turning off the power to the cameras.

The investigation is ongoing.

