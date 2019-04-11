Burgum plan to close, relocate women's prison hits snag

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum's plan to shutter the state women's prison in southwestern North Dakota and move the inmates to a Bismarck lockup has hit a snag in the Senate.

Senators voted 43-4 on Thursday to continue funding Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England. But Senators also endorsed the possibility of moving female inmates from that facility and housing minimum-security male inmates there.

Burgum unveiled a proposal last year to relocate the women's prison to the Missouri River Correctional Center south of Bismarck. He said it would be more efficient and would save the state money.

Women's prison officials say they were never consulted about the move.

The legislation says the governor and corrections officials must agree to a plan. The House still must approve the bill.